Lloyd Austin promised a high rate of supply of everything needed during the counter-offensive of Ukraine

12:31 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine's allies will promptly support the Ukrainian army during the counteroffensive, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during the Ramstein meeting.



According to him, a "military marathon" has begun on the territory of Ukraine.

“Therefore, today we will consider the most pressing needs that Ukraine puts forward.. We will also aim for the long term and long-term peace for Ukraine, which lives next to such a neighbor," Austin said.

He noted that the contact group will focus on ensuring that Ukraine can protect its population and critical infrastructure with air defense systems.

"And thanks to such systems, Ukraine resists drone attacks and missile strikes.. We are talking about Patriot and NASAMS systems that keep Ukrainians alive. And today we will dig even deeper so that Ukraine will receive new shells, ammunition for air defense systems," the head of the Pentagon assured.

Austin promised that the allies will adjust to changing conditions on the battlefield and will keep pace with how quickly Ukraine's needs change.