07:22 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Lithuanian government will provide Ukraine with an additional financial tranche for the modernization of the energy sector, which suffered from shelling by the Russian Federation.



Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas announced this on Twitter.

"Over the past few days, six trucks with 114 transformers have been sent from Lithuania to Ukraine. In general, Lithuania intends to supply 252 transformers. Lithuanian energy companies have already sent support for three million euros for the reconstruction of the energy sector of Ukraine, and another two million euros are being sent now," Anusauskas stressed.

