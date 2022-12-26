Lithuania will increase military support to Ukraine next year

17:17 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Vilnius intends to train even more Ukrainian military. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania on Friday, December 23.



On December 23, the Lithuanian Seimas unanimously adopted an amendment to the resolution on the participation of parts of the Lithuanian armed forces in international operations, which was urgently introduced by the Lithuanian president at the suggestion of the ministries of national defense and foreign affairs, the ministry notes.



This amendment concerns an increase in Lithuanian support for the training of the Ukrainian military.

"Allied efforts to increase support for Ukraine through military training are expanding, new support missions for Ukraine are being launched. Lithuania will actively contribute to them, because our security depends on the security of Ukraine. We will support Ukraine until victory, and after the war we will continue training Ukrainian soldiers," Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

It should be noted that up to 40 Lithuanian military and civil servants will be able to participate in the EUMAM operation, and up to 25 Interflex.



According to this decision, the Lithuanian military training operation approved since 2017 for Ukrainians can also be carried out in the EU and NATO countries.