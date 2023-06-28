Lithuania to give Ukraine 10 additional M113 armored personnel carriers and ammunition

12:41 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ten additional M113 armored personnel carriers and ammunition will be handed over by Lithuania to Ukraine, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas announced on June 28.

"The planned Lithuanian military support package for Ukraine will consist not only of NASAMS missile launch systems, but also of 10 M113 armored personnel carriers. The total number of these armored transport vehicles transferred to Lithuania will be 72," the minister said.

According to Anusauskas, the total military support provided by Lithuania exceeds 500 million euros.



He added that two NASAMS medium-range air defense systems, the purchase of which for Ukraine was announced this morning by the President of Lithuania, will be fully prepared to complement and expand the operational capacity of the NASAMS systems currently used in Ukraine.. The contract value is about 9.8 million. euro.