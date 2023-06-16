Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station a war crime of the Russian Federation

16:29 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of Lithuania and the foreign ministers of Latvia and Estonia called the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in southern Ukraine a war crime for which Russia must be held accountable.

“Today we are witnessing an unprecedented attack by Russia on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. “ The destruction of a large dam is a war crime that directly threatens thousands of people. Russia must be held accountable for this. And Ukraine must win this war to protect itself!”

"This war crime will result in ecocide, massive economic damage and the displacement of thousands of people.. Those responsible for war crimes should be brought before a special tribunal," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna tweeted.