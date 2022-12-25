Lithuania and Iceland sent warm clothes to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

18:55 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuania sent the first batch of warm clothes for Ukrainian servicemen. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anushauskas on December 21.

"Today, the first batch of warm sweaters and thermal kits made in Lithuania was sent to Ukrainian soldiers. In total, 19,000 sweaters and 15,000 thermal kits will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks," he said.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that about 12,000 units of various winter clothing for military personnel were received from Iceland to Ukraine.. These are socks, underpants and sweaters made of merino wool, hats, winter footwear gloves and outerwear.

"In the "country of geysers" a nationwide knitting marathon was organized by the population, in particular, socks and sweaters made of wool for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The leadership of Iceland directly joined this process. Now the cargo is registered, distributed and issued by representatives of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" , the message says.



It is noted that most of the clothes will go to two combat brigades.. Some will be donated to military hospitals, firefighters and repairmen.