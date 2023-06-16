17:32 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Estonia, the leader of the pro-Kremlin Koos party, Oleg Ivanov, left the country with his wife, flying to Russia.



This message appeared in the publication Postimees.



Ivanov said he intends to lead his political party remotely and plans to take part in future elections.



According to him, pressure was put on him to prevent him from running for elections to the European Parliament and local governments..

"We decided to take a short break and analyze the situation in order to decide on the next steps. My wife and I went on a trip, swept through ten countries and reached Russia," Ivanov said.

He also noted that one of the reasons for leaving for Russia was his desire to "correctly celebrate May 9". The political program of the Koos party clearly promotes pro-Kremlin ideas.



The leaders of this political movement constantly emphasize the need for friendship with Russia in their social media posts and express opposition to Estonia's support for Ukraine.