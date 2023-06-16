Legion "Freedom of Russia" and "RDK" conduct an operation on the territory of the Belgorod region

15:22 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On May 22, fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps announced that they had entered the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, in a number of settlements in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The Russians, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine, noted that they are "returning home", because it is time to free Russia from the "tyranny of the Kremlin."

Subsequently, the Russian media and social networks began to write about the battles in the border settlements of the Belgorod region.



At about 2 p.m. in the Legion "Freedom of Russia" they stated that they had "liberated" Kozinka in the Belgorod Region and entered the village

Grayvoron.

After that, the information was confirmed by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who stated that the DRG of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "entered the territory of the Gaivoron district". According to him, the divisions of the Russian Federation and the FSB "are taking measures."

In a comment to Suspіlny, Andrei Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the Legion "Freedom of Russia" and "RDK" are conducting an operation on the territory of the Belgorod region to build a "security strip" to protect citizens of Ukraine. According to him, the operation is carried out exclusively by citizens of the Russian Federation.