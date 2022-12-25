Latvia will allocate 560 thousand euros for the purchase of generators for the Ukrainian media

08:01 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Latvia will allocate about 560 thousand euros from the state budget for the purchase of diesel generators for the Ukrainian media.



Delphi reports.

"The government of Latvia has decided to support the initiative of the Ministry of Culture of the country to allocate 559,640 euros from the state budget for contingencies for the Ukrainian state media," the statement says.

As noted, the money will be spent on the purchase of diesel generators.

"The amount will be transferred to the Public Electronic Media Council (SELPP) for the purchase of diesel generators necessary for the operation of the state public television and radio companies of Ukraine," the report says.

The publication recalls that on November 29, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko addressed the Ministers of Culture of EU member states with a request to provide all possible support to the Ukrainian cultural sector and the media in order to survive the winter.. He stressed that especially the Ukrainian media need diesel generators.



After that, the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia decided to allocate about 560 thousand euros from the state budget for the purchase of generators for the needs of Ukraine.