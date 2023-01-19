Latvia will transfer weapons to Ukraine as support

15:45 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Latvia will send Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to the Ukrainian front.



This is reported by the portal Delfi.



This week, Minister of Defense Inara Murniece visited Ukraine as part of a working visit, where she met with Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv. During the meeting, the ministers discussed in detail the effectiveness of the support already provided by Latvia and the planned delivery of military support to Ukraine.

"During a conversation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, I reaffirmed the unwavering support of the government and the people of Latvia to Ukraine in this terrible war.. In the near future, we will send new batches of military support to Ukraine - Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and unmanned aerial vehicles. Latvia will continue to train soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at various levels this year, it is planned to increase the intensity of training and train at least twice as many Ukrainians as we did in 2022," Murniece said after the meeting.



In November last year, the Ziedot.lv foundation launched the Good News fundraising campaign. Within two months, 439,768 euros were donated during the campaign, which will be used to purchase military equipment and equipment produced in Latvia.



On January 25, in the building of the 19th Home Guard Battalion in Ulbrok, an event will be held to send the first batch of equipment.



It will be attended by Minister of Defense Inara Murniece, Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia Alexander Mishchenko, former commander of the National Armed Forces of Latvia Raimonds Graube, head of Ziedot.lv Ruta Dimanta, representative of LV-Teh Ugis Svirido, representative of Global Wolf Motors Klavs Ashmanis and representatives of the armed forces of Ukraine .



The Ministry of Defense reported in early January that the support that Latvia provides to Ukraine amounted to 0.93% of GDP, or more than 314 million euros.. Of this amount, about 300 million euros is military support provided by the Latvian government to Ukraine, and the rest is funds donated by the Latvians. Latvia's military assistance to Ukraine consists of ammunition, anti-tank weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, helicopters, fuel, individual equipment, dry rations for soldiers and other necessary items.