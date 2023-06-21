Latvia transfers its entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

16:41 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Latvia has already transferred to Ukraine all of its Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and is preparing to transfer all of its helicopters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



This was announced by Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins at the Conference on the restoration of Ukraine in London.



According to him, Latvia has never had illusions about Russia, and therefore, back in November-December 2021, the country decided to send Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine and received permission from the United States to supply these weapons.

"They (the Stinger MANPADS) arrived in Ukraine, just a day before the full-scale invasion, and fortunately they were part of the solution to prevent the Russians from taking over the airport, which was part of their original plan," Karins said.

Since then, according to the prime minister, the Latvian government has spent more than 1.3% of GDP on all types of assistance to Ukraine, of which more than 1% - only for military needs.