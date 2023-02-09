Latvia will send a batch of medical equipment to Ukraine

10:10 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Latvia is preparing another batch of medical equipment for Ukraine.



The Minister of Health of Latvia, Liga Mengelsone, spoke about this during a meeting with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia Oleksandr Mishchenko, writes Delfi.



According to her, Ukraine will receive infusion pumps, ventilators, patient monitors - a total of 185 units for a total amount of almost 378,000 euros.



The medical equipment will be delivered to Ukraine using the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.



The minister and the ambassador also discussed the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Latvian medical facilities. It is planned to strengthen cooperation, not only providing rehabilitation to the wounded, but also transferring the experience of Latvian rehabilitation specialists to Ukrainian doctors. It is planned that about 120 Ukrainian servicemen will be able to receive medical services and rehabilitation.