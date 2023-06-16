07:54 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Speaking on the air of the telethon on Friday, June 8, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba lashed out at the United Nations for its response to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam. He stated that if they had taken Dnieper water mixed with blood into their mouths, they would have behaved differently. He said about it.

According to him, the UN “made a very specific mistake” on the day of the attack.

"They celebrated the Day of the Russian Language and took water in their mouths. I think that if they had taken Dnieper water mixed with engine oil and blood into their mouths, perhaps they would have behaved differently. But since New York is far away and there is different water, they managed to be silent all day and do nothing," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the minister noted that he wants to protect the UN office in Ukraine, since he organized a small team in Kherson to help. But even such a reaction was inadequate to the scale of the tragedy.

Kuleba added that after talking with the office staff, they redoubled their efforts and formed two teams ready to go to the left bank of the region and help with evacuation and humanitarian aid if Russia provides security guarantees. But, according to the minister, this probably won't happen.

Recall that Jeremy Lawrence, a spokesman for the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the UN Human Rights Office cannot yet assess whether the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians is a war crime.

Later, the OP stated in response that the UN once again nullified its reputation after it announced "incomprehensible circumstances" of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.