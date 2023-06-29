Kuleba warned the OSCE about the risks of a terrorist attack by Russia at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

08:17 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has the means to carry out an "incident at the ZNPP", and the risk of such a terrorist attack jeopardizes the entire OSCE area.



This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, speaking online at the OSCE Chairmanship Conference on Security Issues.

"Today, Russia threatens Ukraine and the entire OSCE space with a radiation incident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.. No matter what Russian propaganda says, it is Russia, and only Russia today that has the motivation and means to commit an incident at the ZNPP,” the minister said.

Kuleba stressed that having occupied the station and turned it into a military base, Russia is using the ZNPP as an instrument of nuclear blackmail.