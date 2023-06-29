Kuleba warned the OSCE about the risks of a terrorist attack by Russia at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Russia has the means to carry out an "incident at the ZNPP", and the risk of such a terrorist attack jeopardizes the entire OSCE area.
This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, speaking online at the OSCE Chairmanship Conference on Security Issues.
Kuleba stressed that having occupied the station and turned it into a military base, Russia is using the ZNPP as an instrument of nuclear blackmail.
Recall, on June 22 , President Zelensky said that intelligence had received information that Russia was considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a release of radiation.
In the event of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye NPP, Ukrainian law enforcement officers and rescuers are preparing to eliminate the consequences, headquarters have already been deployed. In the event of a radiation leak, Ukrainians should remain calm and follow instructions from the authorities, in particular, if there are no evacuation measures, they should isolate themselves at home for a day.
