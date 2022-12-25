Kubrakov sent a submission on the dismissal of the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov sent the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss him from his post.
Taras Melnichuk, permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this.
According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Oleksandr Kubrakov should receive the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development.
