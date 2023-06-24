Who chooses the path of evil destroys himself, - Zelensky on events in Russia

14:43 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky could not but react to the rapidly developing events in Russia. Analyzing the rebellion of Prigozhin's mercenaries against the Russian authorities, the head of state said on Telegram that Russia's weakness is now obvious.

"Everyone who chooses the path of evil - destroys himself. Sends military columns to destroy the life of another country - and cannot keep them from escaping and betraying when life resists. He terrorizes with missiles, and when they are shot down, he humiliates himself so that they give "Shaheeds". He despises people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war - in order to finally barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed," he said.

According to Zelensky, “Russia has long masked its weakness and the stupidity of its rule with propaganda. And now there is so much chaos that you can’t hide it with a single lie.”. And all this is one person who again and again scares the year 1917, although in general he is not capable of leading to anything else.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our soil, the more chaos, pain and problems for itself then it will receive. This is also obvious. Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos," the president said.

The President urged Ukrainians to maintain strength, unity and strength. According to him, all Ukrainian commanders, all soldiers "know what to do."

Recall that on June 23, Prigozhin announced the strike of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the camps of PMC Wagner. The Russian Defense Ministry called this information a provocation. Prigozhin said that together with the fighters he would go "to figure out why lawlessness is happening in the country." The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation announced the initiation of a criminal case against the leader of the "Wagnerites".

On the morning of June 24, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh.. He demands a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, otherwise - a campaign of "Wagnerites" against Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a special address in which he called Prigozhin's rebellion "treason" and threatened to punish all participants in the events. To which the "leader of the Wagnerites" replied that he "is not going to turn himself in at the request of the president, the FSB, or anyone else."