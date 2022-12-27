The Constitutional Court recognized the requirement to rename the UOC-MP as constitutional

15:33 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Constitutional Court concluded that the law requiring the renaming of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, indicating its belonging to Russia, complies with the norms of the Constitution.



This was reported by the press service of the KSU.

"The Constitutional Court of Ukraine ruled on the case on the full name of religious organizations, concluding that the amendments to Article 12 of the Law of Ukraine "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" are constitutional," the report says.

As noted, at a plenary session on December 27, the Constitutional Court completed consideration of the "case on the full name of religious organizations" on the constitutional proposal of 49 People's Deputies of Ukraine. misleading believers and society as a whole, and thanks to which it is possible to distinguish it from existing organizations, in principle, can be considered a justified restriction of its right to freely choose its name," the court emphasized.

The text of the decision and its summary will be published on the official website of the Constitutional Court on December 28, 2022. On the same day at 9:30 a.m. there will be a briefing by the rapporteur judges on the case. During the briefing, representatives of the media will be informed of the details of the decision.