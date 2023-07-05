UIA plane crash: Ukraine and three other countries filed a lawsuit against Iran in the UN court

16:44 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine





This is stated in a joint statement of the plaintiff states, published on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.



In their statement, the four countries allege that Iran violated a number of obligations under the Montreal Convention as a result of the January 8, 2020 downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 by Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps troops.



"Tehran also subsequently failed to conduct an impartial, transparent and fair criminal investigation in accordance with international law," the plaintiff countries argue.

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom are trying to justify the jurisdiction of the Court on the basis of Article 36, paragraph 1, of the Statute of the Court and Article 14, paragraph 1, of the Montreal Convention, to which all four applicants and Iran are parties.

"Therefore, the members of the Coordination Group demand that the International Court of Justice rule on this dispute and recognize that Iran has committed an internationally wrongful act in accordance with the rules of international law. The Panel members also demand that the court order Iran to publicly acknowledge the internationally wrongful acts and omissions and to publicly apologize to the complainants and the families of the victims," the joint statement said.

The International Court of Justice is the main judicial body of the United Nations. It was created in accordance with the UN Charter in June 1945.