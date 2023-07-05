UIA plane crash: Ukraine and three other countries filed a lawsuit against Iran in the UN court

Ukraine, Canada, the UK and Sweden have filed a joint lawsuit against Iran at the International Court of Justice over the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 by Tehran on January 8, 2020.
This is stated in a joint statement of the plaintiff states, published on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.
In their statement, the four countries allege that Iran violated a number of obligations under the Montreal Convention as a result of the January 8, 2020 downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 by Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps troops.
All 176 passengers and crew on board the aircraft, many of whom were nationals and residents of the applicant States, died in the crash.
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom are trying to justify the jurisdiction of the Court on the basis of Article 36, paragraph 1, of the Statute of the Court and Article 14, paragraph 1, of the Montreal Convention, to which all four applicants and Iran are parties.
The International Court of Justice is the main judicial body of the United Nations. It was created in accordance with the UN Charter in June 1945.
