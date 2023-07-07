Large arms donors in Ukraine do not fulfill obligations - German analysts

14:36 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Arms deliveries to Ukraine from key suppliers, including the US, Germany and the UK, do not meet the promised volumes and terms of supply. Even now, when Ukrainian forces need it during the current offensive.



This is reported by the Kiel Institute for World Economics on its Ukraine Support Tracker.

"On the whole, only slightly more than half of the heavy weapons were delivered," the report says.

The Institute noted that from February 25 to May 31, the value of all registered obligations to Ukraine increased by 13 billion euros.This is much less than in previous reports.



In general, since the beginning of the country's invasion, the allies have promised to transfer weapons to Ukraine for about 165 billion euros.

"After a sharp increase in new commitments before the anniversary of the start of the war, the overall level of new commitments from Ukraine's allies has dropped again," said Ukraine Support Tracker team leader Christophe Trebesh.

"Military promises take on significance with the length of the war and Ukraine's offensive plans.. But the gap between the promised and delivered military aid is wide," the report says.

At the same time, as noted in the institute, it is said that smaller countries, in particular the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland and Slovakia, received about 80% of the promised weapons.