Large arms donors in Ukraine do not fulfill obligations - German analysts

Arms deliveries to Ukraine from key suppliers, including the US, Germany and the UK, do not meet the promised volumes and terms of supply. Even now, when Ukrainian forces need it during the current offensive.
This is reported by the Kiel Institute for World Economics on its Ukraine Support Tracker.
The Institute noted that from February 25 to May 31, the value of all registered obligations to Ukraine increased by 13 billion euros.This is much less than in previous reports.
In general, since the beginning of the country's invasion, the allies have promised to transfer weapons to Ukraine for about 165 billion euros.
At the same time, as noted in the institute, it is said that smaller countries, in particular the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland and Slovakia, received about 80% of the promised weapons.
