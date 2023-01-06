The Kremlin announced the beginning of a "truce"

14:26 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a unilateral ceasefire in the "special operation" area. This was announced on January 6 by the press service of the department.

It is noted that from 12.00 on January 6 to 24.00 on January 7, "a ceasefire was declared along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine."

At the same time, a representative of the Russian defense department, Igor Konashenkov, claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "continue shelling."
 
"Despite the observance of the ceasefire regime by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Kyiv regime continued shelling settlements and positions of Russian troops," he said during a briefing.