The Kremlin announced the beginning of a "truce"

14:26 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a unilateral ceasefire in the "special operation" area. This was announced on January 6 by the press service of the department.



It is noted that from 12.00 on January 6 to 24.00 on January 7, "a ceasefire was declared along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine."



At the same time, a representative of the Russian defense department, Igor Konashenkov, claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "continue shelling."