16:14 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In this information operation, Moscow is "playing along" with American politicians, in particular, some Republicans. It is reported by The Guardian.



The publication notes that a number of American right-wing politicians are involved in helping Russian propaganda. Among them are Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.



Rf tried to run the operation through statements from GOP members like Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Green and Scotty Perry. These politicians cast their votes in May against a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.



The Rumble portal, popular among conservatives, posted propaganda materials from the Russian RT channel. The publication notes that this platform received large funding from a venture capital company, which was founded by newly elected Ohio Republican Senator James Vance with the support of billionaire Peter Thiel.