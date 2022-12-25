Kremlin tries to freeze war until spring - Stoltenberg

17:05 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian aggressor is trying to conclude a peace treaty only to buy time and come in the spring.



This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports the Financial Times on Wednesday, December 7.



According to him, the Kremlin is trying to freeze the war at the current stage in order to buy time, regroup, gain a foothold in the occupied territories and restore strength, and resume the offensive in the spring.



He also noted that there are currently no conditions for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, because Russia does not show any signs of interest in this.. In addition, the NATO Secretary General stressed that only the Ukrainian side will decide when to start negotiations with the Russian Federation.



Stoltenberg added that the West wants to speed up the establishment of peace in Ukraine, the more to strengthen military assistance to Kyiv.

"Ukraine has momentum, and NATO countries are constantly considering what types of weapons we can transfer to Kyiv," he stressed.

According to him, it is the military support of Ukraine that will create the conditions for a just world.