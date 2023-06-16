The Kremlin is trying to replace Wagner's mercenaries with Kadyrov's in the war against Ukraine – ISW

11:22 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine





Such conclusions were made by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War The Kremlin has decided to send units of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to Ukraine to replace Wagner's forces to continue the offensive, while hesitant to use its own forces for such operations.Such conclusions were made by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in their new report.

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, probably received an order from the Kremlin to launch offensive operations in Ukraine after the withdrawal of the Wagnerites from Bakhmut.



A detachment of the Chechen special forces "Akhmat" and a regiment of special forces "North-Akhmat" were deployed to the Maryinskoye direction southwest of Donetsk.



Kadyrov noted that the Russian military command ordered the troops of the National Guard and Akhmat to launch offensive operations along the front line, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Kadyrov said that these units had already begun tactical preparations for these offensives and that the offensive of the Akhmat units began before the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a counteroffensive.



ISW experts note that they have not yet found signs of Chechen offensive operations in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.



Kadyrov's militants have actually been absent from the front since July 2022, when Lisichansk was taken. According to ISW analysts, the head of Chechnya has been saving fighters loyal to him all this time. However, their return to the front was announced a day before the scheduled date for the completion of the withdrawal of the Wagner PMC from Bakhmut and the departure of the mercenaries to the rear areas.



Before that, Kadyrov spoke about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on May 20. At the same time, the Kremlin did not report anything about it.

“The mention of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the actions of Akhmat in the Maryinsky direction <…> indicates that Putin could force Kadyrov to take on an offensive role in the war in order to compensate for the likely exhaustion of the offensive potential of Wagner,” write ISW experts.

In their opinion, the Kremlin may perceive the Chechen units as an "untouched assault force" that is capable of attacking in several directions at the same time.. Prigozhin noted the day before that Kadyrov's militants would be able to capture some settlements. At the same time, he stressed that the head of Chechnya is not faced with the task of taking the entire Donetsk region.



Kadyrov previously stated that he had 7,000 fighters in Ukraine. This number will not be enough for meaningful offensive actions in several places, analysts say.



Another goal of the Kremlin may be the destruction of the alliance between Kadyrov and Prigozhin, which situationally developed in the previous stages of the war.. In early May, when Prigogine furiously demanded shells from the Ministry of Defense, Kadyrov publicly supported him. He also announced his readiness to change the Wagner PMC in Bakhmut and asked Putin for permission to do so.



The President of the Russian Federation could perceive Kadyrov's behavior as a threat to his control.