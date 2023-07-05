"The Kremlin scares the West with the prospect of its collapse" - expert

18:39 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin is intimidating the West with the fact that Russia may fall apart and then the question will arise: what will happen to Russia's nuclear weapons. This is the IPSO of Russians.

This is stated by an expert on Eastern Europe, representative of the EU Delegation to Ukraine (2007-2019) David Stulik.

How Western countries react to this and when Ukraine can be accepted into NATO:

On Ukraine's accession to NATO during the war

To take a country at war into NATO, although it did not cause it, is a red line that the Alliance cannot go beyond. This means that NATO is becoming part of the war. I mean, it's taboo.. You need to be aware of this and not have unnecessary expectations.



At the same time, NATO provides Ukraine with huge military support, the EU countries and the United States do the same. Almost the entire democratic world supports Ukraine so that the war ends as quickly as possible.



President of the Czech Republic Peter Pavel said that Ukraine would be accepted into NATO immediately after the victory. Because Ukraine has a strong army, NATO weapons and more experience than most NATO armies. This will be a huge added value for the Alliance. Just given the fact that there is a war going on right now, NATO cannot open the door just yet. But once the war is over, it will happen.



Opinion of Western societies about the war

European democratic politicians take into account one important factor - public opinion.. At the level of societies in most NATO countries, the farther they are from Ukraine, the less support for understanding why Ukraine is important. That is, it is necessary to convince not only politicians, but also to work for all societies.



The Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Poland already have practically no weapons in their warehouses, because everything was handed over to Ukraine. But if we talk even about the Czech Republic, probably the majority of society would not want, for example, the Czech army to participate in such an armed conflict. This is a very sensitive issue.



The leaders of democratic countries still look primarily at public opinion. They cannot come up with revolutionary proposals that NATO, for example, send units or involve its own aircraft in this conflict. Societies are not yet ready for such a scenario and do not want to believe that this war can spread.. There is, perhaps, partly a naive belief that everything will end in Ukraine and this war will not spread further.



About Russian IPSO

I am an optimist and I think we may be witnessing a radical change in Russia. But this is also a deterrent for Western countries - the fear of what will happen to Russia, how will it lose the war? This is what the Russians are dispersing because of the so-called psychological information operations. That is, they do it in advance so that the West is afraid to take the next steps, because Russia, through the fifth column, suggests that the consequences will be negative: the collapse of the Russian Federation is supposedly chaos, additional wars in Russia, even more refugees in European countries and uncertainty about what will happen. with nuclear weapons. That is, the Russians themselves, not directly, but indirectly, are scaring the West with the fact that Russia may fall apart and chaos will ensue.



I personally do not agree with this. The priority task is to defeat Russia. And what will happen next, let the Russians themselves decide.



About the collapse of the Russian Federation

The collapse of the empire, a neo-colonial state, began in the 1990s. Gradually Russia becomes smaller and smaller. If you look at history, this is an irreversible process. This country has no future. There are no resources that would bring revenues to the budget in the future. It seems to me that this is the death agony of Russia.



Europe and some other democracies have stopped buying Russian oil and gas. Russia has crazy problems with the state budget. They have nothing to finance even their own state. And the elites, who in Russia are accustomed to sufficient financial security, will now have nothing to "deriban". There will be conflicts between them.



About the riot in Russia

So far, the level of expenditures of the Russian state budget remains only in one area - in social policy. Because they are afraid of public protests. Otherwise, the Russians would demolish their power. That is, these are theoretical threats for the Russian leadership, but for Ukraine these are great chances. And it can really happen quickly. It is very similar to 1917 - the so-called "Russian revolutions".



That is, if there is hope, it is in Russia itself. Although this is a negative scenario for Russia. When it might happen is hard to say. But I think it should be considered.