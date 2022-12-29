The Kremlin is not interested in serious negotiations, but wants to force the West to put pressure on Ukraine - ISW

13:35 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin is not interested in serious negotiations that would lead to a final settlement of the war in Ukraine, but seeks a temporary cessation of hostilities.. This would allow the Russians to re-equip and replenish their army for subsequent offensive campaigns against Ukraine.





At the same time, the Russian Federation is trying to force the West to offer preventive concessions and put pressure on Ukraine to negotiate. This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The Kremlin regularly portrays Ukraine as a Western pawn with no de facto sovereignty in order to disqualify Ukrainian officials in upcoming direct talks and present negotiations with Russia as the responsibility of Western officials," the analyst report said.

The Kremlin regularly highlights its grievances with the West over the war in Ukraine instead of its grievances with Ukraine itself, analysts said.