The Kremlin is not interested in serious negotiations, but wants to force the West to put pressure on Ukraine - ISW

The Kremlin is not interested in serious negotiations that would lead to a final settlement of the war in Ukraine, but seeks a temporary cessation of hostilities.. This would allow the Russians to re-equip and replenish their army for subsequent offensive campaigns against Ukraine.
This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
At the same time, the Russian Federation is trying to force the West to offer preventive concessions and put pressure on Ukraine to negotiate.
At the same time, the Russian Federation is trying to force the West to offer preventive concessions and put pressure on Ukraine to negotiate.
The Kremlin regularly highlights its grievances with the West over the war in Ukraine instead of its grievances with Ukraine itself, analysts said.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments