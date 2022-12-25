The Kremlin will not recognize oil price ceilings

14:07 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Moscow announced a response to the embargo on the supply of Russian oil and the price ceiling for it.



This was stated by Kremlin speaker Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reported on Monday, December 5.

"The decision is being prepared," he answered the journalists' question about when Moscow's answer could be expected. "One thing is obvious - we will not recognize any ceilings," Peskov said.

Commenting on statements from the United States that "nothing will change" after such decisions are made, Peskov said: "It will change. One thing is obvious and indisputable: the adoption of these decisions is a step towards destabilizing world energy markets."