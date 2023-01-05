The Kremlin is ready for a "dialogue" on the issue of war on one condition

18:08 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian aggressor is open to a "dialogue" on the issue of the war in Ukraine, but Kyiv allegedly needs to take into account the "new territorial realities".



This was stated by the head of the ruling regime of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service reported on the Telegram channel following their telephone conversation on Thursday, January 5.



Putin, during this conversation, once again complained about the "destructive role of the West," as well as the fact that he was "pumping Ukraine with weapons."



The Russian president "confirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue," but on the condition that Kyiv fulfills "known demands," the Kremlin claims.



Putin and Erdogan also discussed the Istanbul agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain and the supply of food and fertilizer from Russia.