Kremennaya is constantly under the gun of the invaders - Gaidai

12:18 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russians are continuously attacking the Kremennaya Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai.

"This is not yet the offensive that is being talked about a lot now, but most likely reconnaissance in force," he said.

According to Gaidai, the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the situation there and have information about the maneuvers and reserves of the Russian army in this area.



He added that the long-range projectiles that the Ukrainian forces are expecting will make it possible to almost completely break the logistical supply chain of weapons by the Russians in the region.