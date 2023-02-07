Kremennaya is constantly under the gun of the invaders - Gaidai

The Russians are continuously attacking the Kremennaya Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai.
According to Gaidai, the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the situation there and have information about the maneuvers and reserves of the Russian army in this area.
He added that the long-range projectiles that the Ukrainian forces are expecting will make it possible to almost completely break the logistical supply chain of weapons by the Russians in the region.
