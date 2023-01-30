Costa Rica joined the Crimean Platform

19:26 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Costa Rica has joined the international negotiating platform for the de-occupation of the Crimean Platform, said First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova.

According to her, now this unique format unites more than 60 states and international organizations from Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa.

According to Dzhaparova, the expansion of the Crimean Platform thanks to the countries of the Global South is a confirmation that the issue of the de-occupation of Crimea is a priority for the whole world.

The diplomat stressed that thanks to the platform, Ukraine returned Crimea to the international agenda and mobilized a whole coalition of states around the national interest.

Emine Dzhaparova announced an even greater deployment of the Crimean Platform in 2023. After all, it has the potential and becomes a platform for the de-occupation of not only Crimea, but also all other Ukrainian territories.
“Now we are actively preparing the Black Sea Security Conference and other joint events with the partners of the Crimean Platform on the eve of the anniversary of the beginning of the aggression and full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. There is also a clear desire of our deputies and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada to develop the parliamentary track. I am sure that this year the Crimean Platform will continue to grow both quantitatively and qualitatively and will change its focus on de-occupation to the reintegration of our territories,” the diplomat said.