Costa Rica joined the Crimean Platform

19:26 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Costa Rica has joined the international negotiating platform for the de-occupation of the Crimean Platform, said First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova.



According to her, now this unique format unites more than 60 states and international organizations from Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa.



According to Dzhaparova, the expansion of the Crimean Platform thanks to the countries of the Global South is a confirmation that the issue of the de-occupation of Crimea is a priority for the whole world.



The diplomat stressed that thanks to the platform, Ukraine returned Crimea to the international agenda and mobilized a whole coalition of states around the national interest.



Emine Dzhaparova announced an even greater deployment of the Crimean Platform in 2023. After all, it has the potential and becomes a platform for the de-occupation of not only Crimea, but also all other Ukrainian territories.