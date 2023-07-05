The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will most likely take place in August - Forbes

12:49 22 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine needs to receive all the promised armored vehicles and coordinate its forces before the planned counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August.

This is stated in the material Forbes.



It is noted that the coming weeks may become a turning point at the front, and the future of the war will depend on how events develop in July-August.



Unlike the Ukrainian positions, which have wide flanks and an open rear after the retreat from Lysychansk, Russian troops have many vulnerabilities.



So, on the right bank of the Dnieper, in the Kherson region, there are about 15,000 Russian soldiers, whose support is based on two bridges (Antonovsky and Antonovsky railway) and the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



The destruction of the crossings across the Dnieper significantly complicates the further possible advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the right bank, therefore, most likely, the command of the Armed Forces will choose the tactics of fire impact on these bridges.