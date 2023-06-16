Congressmen urge Biden to unblock deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

16:14 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A multi-party congressional group called on US President Joe Biden to unblock deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to a New York Times report.



The letter, which was signed by 14 people, notes that the US decision is critical to providing Ukraine with the necessary resources and new opportunities.



Congressmen note that the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is important for the effective cessation of the armed conflict in the region.



Previous concerns by some allies about tank deliveries have been addressed, and Ukrainian leadership is now relying on support and resources from the United States.