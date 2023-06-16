Congressmen urge Biden to transfer frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to Ukraine

12:04 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A group of U.S. congressmen, led by Adam Schiff and Brian Fitzpatrick, are urging President Joe Biden to use his authority to transfer billions of dollars of Russian central bank frozen assets to Ukraine.



This address, featured in the Voice of America, highlights the need to address Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs.



Congressmen point to Russia's responsibility as an aggressor and precedents for using international economic powers to support other countries.



Estimates show that Ukraine needs huge funds for budgetary needs and the country's post-conflict reconstruction.