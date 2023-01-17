Konchalovsky, Loza, Rudkovskaya: President Zelensky enforced NSDC sanctions against 198 people

08:16 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine





The corresponding decree was Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose economic and other sanctions against 198 people, mostly Russian citizens. Among them are well-known actors, politicians and propagandists.The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

“To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated January 15, 2023 “On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),” the decree says.

Who is sanctioned

Directed by Andrey Konchalovsky

TV presenter Angelina Volk,

Blogger Dmitro Puchkov (Goblin),

Producer Yana Rudkovskaya,

Publicist Nikolai Starikov,

Former governor of the Moscow region Boris Gromov,

Actors Yegor Beroev and Evelina Bledans,

Singer Yuri Loza,

Dean of the Higher School of Television of Moscow State University Vitaly Tretyakov.

In addition, the Ukrainian pro-Russian journalist, former Medvedchuk TV presenter Diana Panchenko, Belarusian journalist Hryhoriy Azarenok and CEO of the Belarusian TV channel STV Aleksandr Osenko were also included in the sanctions list.



The restrictions mainly include the blocking of assets, the prohibition of trade operations, the prevention of the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, the cessation of cultural exchanges, scientific cooperation, the deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of celebration, a ban on the acquisition of land plots, etc.. for a period of 10 years.