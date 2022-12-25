Verkhovna Rada Committee considered and supported the ban of the UOC-MP in Ukraine

19:05 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy considered a number of bills in the field of religion and freedom of conscience. This was reported by the press service of the Committee.



Today, December 9, at its meeting, the Committee considered and supported the draft Law on Ensuring the Strengthening of National Security in the Sphere of Freedom of Conscience and the Activities of Religious Organizations (No. 8221), the purpose of which is to completely prohibit the activities of the ROC and its structures on the territory of Ukraine.



The bill was presented by the first author of the project, the chairman of the subcommittee on cultural policy, Nikolai Knyazhitsky.



The document establishes a ban on the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church and its divisions on the territory of Ukraine, provides that all transactions related to the use of property (rent, leasing, etc.) are terminated ahead of schedule, and establishes the specifics of the names of religious organizations.



In particular, only an organization subordinate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has the right to use the words "Orthodox" or "Orthodox" in its name.

"Accordingly, the bill does not contain any interference in religious affairs and does not violate the principle of separating the state from the church," Kniazhitsky said.



Based on the results of the discussion, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft law No. 8221 as a basis, including it on the agenda.