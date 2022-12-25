US Senate committee approves resolution recognizing Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people

08:59 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people was adopted by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. This is discussed on the website of the committee. After that, the text of the resolution can be put to a vote in the Senate.

"Putin, through his actions and words, made it incredibly clear that his goal is to destroy the existence of the Ukrainian people.. I saw with my own eyes his cruelty in Irpin and the Kiev region," one of the co-authors of the resolution, Republican Senator Jim Rish, commented on the Committee's approval of the document.

According to him, this resolution condemns active genocide against the Ukrainian people and calls on the US government to work with allies to prevent future acts of genocide.. And also supports the investigation to hold accountable for these crimes.

"We must continue to do everything possible to support the Ukrainian people in their struggle for survival," the senator stressed.

His colleague, Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, also a co-sponsor of the resolution, said the crimes committed against the Ukrainian people during Putin's illegal and unprovoked war are contrary to numerous international conventions.. According to Cardin, they can only be seen as genocide.

“The Ukrainian people have demonstrated their determination and ability to repel the ongoing attacks, but innocent lives will continue to die until Russia understands the consequences of their heinous actions.. There has to be accountability,” Cardin said.

What does the resolution on recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people say?

This resolution:

Condemns Russia for committing acts of genocide against Ukraine.

Calls on the United States, along with NATO and EU allies, to support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable for war of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Calls on the president to apply Global Magnistky sanctions against those responsible or involved in the genocide of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

