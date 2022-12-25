US Senate committee approves resolution recognizing Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people

A resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people was adopted by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. This is discussed on the website of the committee. After that, the text of the resolution can be put to a vote in the Senate.
According to him, this resolution condemns active genocide against the Ukrainian people and calls on the US government to work with allies to prevent future acts of genocide.. And also supports the investigation to hold accountable for these crimes.
His colleague, Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, also a co-sponsor of the resolution, said the crimes committed against the Ukrainian people during Putin's illegal and unprovoked war are contrary to numerous international conventions.. According to Cardin, they can only be seen as genocide.
What does the resolution on recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people say?
This resolution:
- Condemns Russia for committing acts of genocide against Ukraine.
- Calls on the United States, along with NATO and EU allies, to support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people.
- Supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable for war of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
- Calls on the president to apply Global Magnistky sanctions against those responsible or involved in the genocide of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
Who recognized the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine as a genocide of the Ukrainian people:
- On April 14, the Verkhovna Rada voted for Resolution No. 7276 "On the Commitment of Genocide by the Russian Federation in Ukraine", thus declaring the actions of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory as genocide.
- On March 23, the Polish Sejm adopted a resolution on the commission by Russia of war crimes and crimes against humanity, acts of genocide and human rights violations in Ukraine. The Seimas also declared Putin a war criminal.
- On April 21, the parliaments of Estonia and Latvia recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.
- On April 16, the Seimas of Lithuania registered an amendment to the law on memorable dates, if adopted, May 9 will be celebrated not only as Europe Day, but also as a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide in Ukraine. On May 10, the Seimas of Lithuania unanimously recognized Russia as a terrorist state.. The document emphasized that the Kremlin regime seeks to destroy the Ukrainian nation and such actions should be recognized as genocide.
- On April 28, the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada unanimously supported a resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide.
- On May 11, the Senate of the Czech Republic adopted a resolution recognizing the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
