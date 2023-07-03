The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the leadership of Energoatom discussed the situation at ZNPP

15:02 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Tension is growing every day in anticipation of one or another outcome of the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP. There is an ongoing search for the most secure solution. As reported today, on July 3, at the General Staff, the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the leadership of Energoatom held a meeting and worked out the issues of information exchange between the military and power engineers to plan possible scenarios for the development of events at the ZNPP.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, and the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Serhiy Shaptala, together with the President of the NNEGC Energoatom Petr Kotin and the Director of the Rovno NPP, Pavel Kovtonyuk, worked out the issues of information exchange between the army and power engineers in order to analyze, plan and predict possible scenarios for the development of events at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. We agreed on close cooperation in order to take timely measures to respond to certain situations," the message says.

Recall that on June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which could lead to the release of radiation.

According to intelligence, the aggressors carried out additional mining of the cooling pond at the nuclear power plant.

Ukraine has already prepared a plan for the evacuation of residents of several regions in case Russia commits a terrorist attack at the ZNPP.