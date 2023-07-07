08:58 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Panic among collaborators is growing in the occupied south of Ukraine. In the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol, which were under occupation, civil strife began between collaborators and the Russian military.



This is reported by the movement "Yellow Ribbon".

"We have received over 20 messages on our Glaza chatbot confirming that collaborators are being harassed by the Russian military. Russian soldiers use violence against local collaborators who, in order to take revenge, disclose their positions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ukrainian patriots say in their message.



According to the "Yellow Tape", some cannot agree on power, others ignore the mobilization plan, and still others pass information about weapons depots and ammunition to the Ukrainian military.