When Ukraine intends to start negotiations on EU accession

08:57 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine intends to start negotiations on joining the European Union as soon as possible in order to be ready in this matter by the end of the war. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshina on Espresso.

She noted that it is the task of politicians and officials to "work at 200%" so that by the end of the war Ukraine has maximum readiness and negotiating positions have been formed.

"So that when the war is over, we do not waste time on the process, but can move on to making political decisions. We are in a hurry to start negotiations in 2023 in order to prepare as much as possible and quickly conduct them and be ready to join the EU by the end of the war," she said.

In addition, Stefanyshina is sure that after the victory, a decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO can be quickly made.

Earlier it was reported that the European Parliament called for preparing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.