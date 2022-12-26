When will the EU-Ukraine summit take place?

14:39 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold the 24th summit on February 3 next year. The specific location has not yet been determined.



This was stated by Barend Leyts, press secretary of the head of the European Council Charles Michel, Reuters reports on Thursday, December 22.

"I can confirm that the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on February 3 and there is an open invitation for President Zelensky to visit Brussels," Leites said.



He clarified that Zelensky's invitation to visit Brussels does not mean that the Ukraine-EU summit will be held there.. That being said, the topic of the summit is likely to be how the EU can continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. The leaders will also assess Ukraine's path to membership in the bloc.



As you know, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has regularly appeared via video link at EU summits since the start of the Russian invasion in February. And the day before on Wednesday, he made his first personal trip since the beginning of the war in the United States.