When can we expect a new missile strike from Russia - forecast from the OP

The Russian aggressors have somewhat changed their tactics of delivering massive missile strikes against Ukraine. They are expecting more frost. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said this in an interview with Russian journalist Yulia Latynina.
In his opinion, the enemy intends to "freeze as hard as possible" Ukraine and is waiting for such an opportunity, since "in this case, the main blow falls not even on energy as such, but on heating."
He noted that Russia's plan is "absolutely thought out and cannibalistic."
Recall, according to the GUR, the enemy is reconnoitering targets and preparing missiles for a new massive strike.
At the same time, the military believes that Russia can put pressure on Ukraine with reports of a "decisive missile attack." Thus, the enemy is trying to influence and intimidate the population.
