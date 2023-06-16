The Fighter Coalition has been created. Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft

11:47 20 May Kyiv, Ukraine

It is very important that against the backdrop of the preparation of the Armed Forces for a counteroffensive and the intensification of Russian air attacks, the Joe Biden administration decided to allow the export of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. In the US, the F-16 lobbying campaign for Ukraine has been led by legislators and congressional staff, which, incidentally, has a Republican majority.

“As a bipartisan group of lawmakers, we believe the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is necessary to provide Kiev with the air support capabilities needed to fully defend its country from an unprovoked, illegal and brutal Russian invasion, and to ensure that the territorial gains necessary to return its country," a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, CNN reports.

Moreover, the US will support efforts to train Ukrainian pilots to fly fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainian pilots will not be trained in the USA: training with almost 100% probability will take place in Europe.Nevertheless, American specialists will take part in the training program for pilots from Ukraine along with European colleagues.

It is expected that while pilots are being trained, the issue of providing Ukraine with aircraft requested by Kiev should be resolved, because the so-called "coalition of fighters" has already been formed.

It should be noted that at the beginning of this week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a European tour and after meeting with him a number of Western leaders made loud statements.

. Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft" width="620" height="349" />

In particular, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said that, in general, his country is ready to transfer these aircraft to Kyiv. It is the Netherlands that may well be the donor of the F-16, because now the country is replacing them with the F-35.

In turn, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced earlier this week that London would begin training Ukrainian pilots in the summer, and was also negotiating with other countries to send modern F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is ready to start training Ukrainian pilots. Belgium is also ready to join the exercises.

Note that Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands have surplus fighters that can be sent to the Armed Forces. However, it takes time to perform modifications and maintenance to bring them into working shape.

In turn, Polish President Andrzej Duda explained why he was not ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters. According to him, Poland handed over "almost all" of its MiG-29s to Kyiv and is ready to do so further. However, Warsaw has a "relatively small" number of F-16s.