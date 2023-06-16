Klitschko demands the resignation of the head of the Desnyansky district after the tragedy near the clinic

15:28 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko demands from the government and the Office of the President to remove the head of the Desnyansky district, Dmitry Ratnikov, in connection with an investigation into whether the shelter in the clinic was opened at night, near which three people died.



KSCA issued a statement.

"I appealed to the Office of the President and the government, responsible for the appointment and dismissal of the heads of districts of the capital, with a demand to remove the head of the Desnyansky district, Dmitry Ratnikov, from his duties pending the completion of an investigation into whether a night shelter was opened near the clinic where three people died" , the message says.

Klitschko also announced the need to remove the head of the medical institution, appointed by the Desnyanskaya district administration..



The metropolitan prosecutor's office confirmed the conduct of investigative actions in the Desnyansk district state administration.



The mayor of Kyiv also instructed the heads of districts of the capital to conduct an immediate check of all shelters, for which the heads of district state administrations are responsible.