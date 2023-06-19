China assured the US that it will not provide Russia with military means for the war against Ukraine

15:45 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has assured the United States that China will not provide Russia with military assets to use in the war against Ukraine.



This was announced at a press conference after a meeting with Xi Jinping by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“We and other countries have received assurances from China that it does not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine.. We appreciate it," the Secretary of State said.

He believes that China at the state level adheres to its obligations, since the United States has not recorded any cases of the transfer of Chinese weapons or equipment to the Russian Federation for the war against Ukraine.

"This is what China has been saying over the past weeks, and has repeatedly told not only us, but also many other countries that have expressed this concern, that they do not and will not provide assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine. And that's an important commitment and an important policy.. And, as I said, we have not seen anything that would contradict this," the official said.

At the same time, the United States is concerned that private companies in China that can provide assistance will, in some cases, use it to boost Russia's military capabilities.

"It's worrying. And this is what I pointed out to our Chinese colleagues and urged them to be careful in monitoring this," Blinken concluded.

The US believes that China can play a key role in solving the problem of global food security, he added.

"I emphasize the importance of supporting the long-term expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has facilitated the export of almost 32 million tons of grain from Ukraine, of which about 80 million tons are sent to developing countries," the Secretary of State said.

At the same time, he stressed that the US has no illusions about the complexity of bilateral relations with China.

"There are many issues on which we deeply, even categorically disagree. We will always take the best action to advance the interests of the American people," the official said.

According to Blinken, after the meeting in China, he will join the conference on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in the UK.