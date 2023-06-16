16:08 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Chinese representative Li Hui, who is involved in the diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine, during a trip to Europe called on the governments of the countries to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities with Russia maintaining control over the Ukrainian regions it occupies.



This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources among officials familiar with the course of negotiations in capitals across the continent.

The Chinese envoy sent to advance Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine had a clear message: US allies in Europe must assert their autonomy and call for an immediate ceasefire, leaving Russia in possession of the parts of Ukraine it now occupies.. in the message.

The publication notes that Li Hui received a lukewarm reception in Europe.

"European officials reject Beijing's attempts to split the West," the journalists write.

After a trip to Europe on May 26, Li Hui arrived in Moscow. Now Li Hui is at the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he will hold consultations on the "Ukrainian crisis".



It is noted that the Chinese diplomat will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, as well as with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.