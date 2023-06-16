China offered to give Russia the occupied territories to end the war

Chinese representative Li Hui, who is involved in the diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine, during a trip to Europe called on the governments of the countries to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities with Russia maintaining control over the Ukrainian regions it occupies.
This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources among officials familiar with the course of negotiations in capitals across the continent.
The publication notes that Li Hui received a lukewarm reception in Europe.
After a trip to Europe on May 26, Li Hui arrived in Moscow. Now Li Hui is at the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he will hold consultations on the "Ukrainian crisis".
It is noted that the Chinese diplomat will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, as well as with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
