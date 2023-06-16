China reacted to the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

19:23 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Official Beijing, in its usual manner, reacted to the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russians. China called on "all parties" to be committed to a political solution to the so-called "Ukraine crisis" and to help ease the situation.

In particular, this was announced on Tuesday, June 6, in the office of the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.

"Under the current circumstances, we hope that all parties will be committed to a political settlement of the 'Ukrainian crisis' and will contribute to easing the situation," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The position of the PRC in relation to the "crisis in Ukraine" (as the PRC government calls the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - ed.) remains consistent and clear, the Chinese diplomatic department added.