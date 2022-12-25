China and Russia: Sunak named the main threats to Britain and promised to maintain support for Ukraine

14:21 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The main challenges for the UK remain the actions of China and Russia, so the kingdom will maintain or even increase support for Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression.



This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the first foreign policy speech since the beginning of his term.

“Today, the pace of geopolitical change is accelerating. Our adversaries and competitors are planning for the long term. Russia, after years of border pushing, is challenging the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. China is openly fighting for global influence, using all the levers of state power," the official said.

In the face of these challenges, it is not enough to make short-term plans or wishful thinking, he said.

"First, by supporting Ukraine, we will also intensify our European relations to overcome challenges such as security and illegal migration.. Second, we look at China in the longer term, strengthening our resilience and protecting our economic security," Sunak said.

The British Prime Minister stated that China is throwing a systemic challenge to the values and interests of the country.

"A challenge that is getting sharper as it moves towards even more authoritarianism," the politician said.

In addition, Rishi Sunak emphasized the terrorist methods used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, I saw how Russia’s attention shifted from bloody clashes on the battlefield to the brutal treatment of civilians.. This was recorded in the mutilated buildings and piles of rubble lying on the streets, in the stories of the first rescuers I met in the liberated Kherson - from dungeons to booby traps left in children's toys. As the world comes together to watch the World Cup, I saw an explosive device hidden in a children's soccer ball with the aim of turning it into a weapon of war," the British Prime Minister said.

Consequently, he assured that in 2023 the kingdom will continue to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.