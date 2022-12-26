Cyberspace has become a full-fledged battlefield

12:44 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian side continues to convince at all levels of the need to freeze the transfer of Ukrainian IP addresses registered in the temporarily occupied territories.

At the end of November, a bill was registered in Verkhovna Rada, designed to create a safe environment for public authorities, local governments, government organizations (institutions), critical infrastructure facilities and protect cyberspace.



It is assumed that only providers with a special LIR status provided by the European network Réseaux IP (RIPE NCC) will be able to connect public authorities, local governments, government organizations or critical infrastructure to the Internet. Such a telecom provider will also be prohibited from transferring IP addresses to other entities in Ukraine or abroad.



Alexander Fedienko, the author of the bill, explained that since the beginning of the war, the occupiers have been hunting for Ukrainian IP addresses, sometimes the Russians appropriate entire autonomous systems with a pool of addresses.

Russians require IP addresses and offline numbers due to the blocking of Russian sites and providers in Ukraine. Therefore, Ukrainian addresses are used by Russians to host blocked resources and continue the information war and propaganda.

“Unfortunately, there are many more such cases than I have listed here.. The war requires fast and effective solutions from RIPE as a global organization to help prevent future tragedies,” Fedienko wrote in a letter to RIPE LCC.

Both Fedienko and the Ukrainian participants in the RIPE NCC meeting voiced that such transfer of IP addresses is often the result of intimidation and coercion against Internet providers in the occupied territories.



Ukrainian lawyers and IT specialists at the RIPE NCC meeting in Belgrade also urged to start Ukrainian cooperation of the relevant department, whose competence includes translations and assignment of addresses. Immediate freezing of IP address assignments in disputed areas prevents the risk of illegal and forced transfers.



Such a clear and decisive position was voiced at the meeting of the RIPE NCC by both the adviser of the Ministry of Justice Andrey Pilipenko, and representatives of the IT community, Elena Kushnir (WEB PRO provider) and Victoria Opanasyuk (Association of Rights Holders and Content Providers).



While General Counsel Atina Fragkuli warns that such cooperation would require a review of RIPE NCC policy, which would take a long time and could raise fears of increased government pressure, only an immediate solution, however temporary, would mitigate any legal risks for RIPE NCC.. In addition, many participants noted that the freezing mechanism could also be implemented within the framework of an agreement or treaty without reviewing the entire RIPE functioning policy.



At the same time, RIPE NCC commissioned studies on the topic of sanctions. It is expected that the executive council of the administration of IP addresses will soon take a temporary decision against the theft of addresses, which will strengthen the cyber defense of Ukraine.