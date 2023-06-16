The catastrophe of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: Crimea is on the verge of a long-term water crisis

12:55 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the invaders, Crimea faced the threat of a long-term lack of water.



Tetyana Timochko, chairman of the public environmental organization "All-Ukrainian Ecological League" and adviser to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, spoke about the serious consequences of the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russian occupiers.



The decrease in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir creates new threats to the nuclear safety of Ukraine, since the water level in the cooling reservoir of the Zaporozhye NPP depends on the fullness of the Kremenchug reservoir.



The completely destroyed Kakhovskaya HPP will cause one of the largest man-made disasters in Europe in recent decades, endangering the lives of thousands of civilians.



The Russian invaders artificially created an uncontrolled flood, which will lead to flooding and flooding of settlements, as well as the destruction of objects below the water level.



This will greatly affect agriculture in the region. Crimea may be left without water for a long period, perhaps 10-15 years, or even forever.



According to Timochko, the station's cooling pond is currently quite full, but the water level will be critical for residents in a few hours.



A change in the hydrological regime of the artificial reservoir will lead to a mass death of fish, which can cause outbreaks of infections in settlements located along the coast.



The head of the All-Ukrainian Ecological League also noted that the Dnieper would spill over both banks - the right one, where Kherson is located, and the left one, where Novaya Kakhovka is located..



However, the left bank of the Kherson region will receive the greatest blow, since it is located below the territory of the right bank. Floodplain territories and terraces above the floodplain will be affected by priority zones.