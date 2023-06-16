Cartographic propaganda: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs found 20 cases of incorrect depiction of the borders of Ukraine

08:14 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has detected 20 cases of incorrect representation of the borders of Ukraine on maps. Last year there were about 25 such cases.



Irina Borovets, Director of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Communications of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke about this.

"The easiest way to fix maps is in online publications, this is not a problem at all, because we are always met halfway. It’s a little more difficult with printed publications, but we also had such cases when, after the reaction of the embassy, printed materials were seized,” said Irina Borovets.

She added that the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States is currently negotiating with National Geographic, Amazon and Google Maps to eliminate errors in the relevant area and prevent them in the future.



At the same time, the director of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Communications of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the department is also working to popularize public opinion abroad that Crimea is part of Ukraine.



Some global companies under the influence of Russian propaganda incorrectly print maps of Ukraine. In particular, on some cartographic images distributed abroad, Crimea is designated as Russian territory.