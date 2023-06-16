Canada provides missiles to Ukraine and expands medical assistance in Poland

11:17 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the transfer of 43 short-range AIM-9 air-to-air missiles from the reserves of the Canadian Armed Forces to Ukraine.



This message was distributed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Canada.



In addition, Canada is expanding its presence in Poland as part of Operation UNIFIER.



Five additional medical instructors from the Canadian Forces (CAF) will be sent to Poland to join an already active group of seven CAF members dedicated to improving the medical skills of Ukrainian AFU personnel.



Increasing the number of medical trainers will double the number of Ukrainian military personnel receiving qualifications.



Operation UNIFIER is a joint initiative between the Canadian and Ukrainian Armed Forces aimed at reforming the Ukrainian military.